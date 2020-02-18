Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan unveils Sanjay Mishra's extraordinary journey as an artist

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment had released the official poster of Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra on their social media platforms announcing about the trailer.

In the month of January 2020, Mumbai Mirror had reported that will be collaborating with Manish Mundra as a producer for Kaamyaab which will feature actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead. The movie will be helmed by Hardik Mehta and Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh will be seen playing pivotal roles. Recently, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment had released the official poster of Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab on Instagram and wrote, 'Daaku se leke Doctor, Police se leke Mafia…Get ready for the #ExtraSeExtraordinary kahaani of a character actor! #Kaamyaab trailer out tomorrow.”

The trailer of Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab is out and it looks interesting. King Khan himself has shared the trailer of the film. In the trailer, we can see Sanjay Mishra who portrays the role of Sudheer is all set to play the 500th role of his career as an extra in the movie. The trailer shows Sudheer's struggle in finding the perfect 500th role and the trouble he faces. Deepak Dobriyal and Isha Talwar portray their character perfectly but it is Sanjay Mishra who is all set to steal away the limelight with his amazing acting and perfect comic timings. Sharing the trailer, SRK tweeted, "Koi role extra nahi hota. Artist extraordinary hona chahiye. Fir banti hai picture Kaamyaab! #KaamyaabTrailer starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. In cinemas 6th March."

Check out the trailer of Kaamyaab here:

Kaamyaab has already been making rounds of film festivals in India as well as abroad. It has received acclaim at the Busan International Film Festival, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Festival of Melbourne and Shanghai International Film Festival. Kaamyaab revolves around the struggle of character artistes in Bollywood. Directed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta and produced by , Manish Mundra, Gaurav Verma, Kaamyaab is slated to release in cinemas on 6th March 2020.

