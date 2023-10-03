‘Har set me aisa…’: Thank You For Coming’s Shehnaaz Gill has THIS to say about equal treatment in Bollywood

Actress Shehnaaz Gill seems to be all pumped with energy to feature in her next project Thank You For Coming, which is a female centric comedy movie and will also star actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Recently, Shehnaaz opened up on the issue of cast and crew not being treated equally on the sets of movies and mentioned how on the sets of Thank You For Coming, everyone got equal treatment.

Shehnaaz Gill says everyone was treated equally on the sets of Thank You For Coming

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress addressed the issue of discrimination in Bollywood and mentioned how everyone got equal treatment on the sets of her upcoming venture Thank You For Coming. When asked about receiving equal treatment on the sets, she said, “Yes, iss set me toh seriously mujhe aisi feeling ayi. Mujhe laga jaise…hoga idhar bhi ki… bade logo ko alag dikhaya jata hai aur chote logon ko side pe kiya jata hai. But, idhar aisa kuch nahi tha (I seriously felt that we were treated equally. I thought, here too, people might discriminate among bigger and smaller stars, but nothing as such happened).” She further revealed how the production plays a key role in this process and how they were called only at the time of the shot.

Stating how every set is different and not everyone receives equal treatment at all times, Shehnaaz added that she feels good about getting to experience everything. "Har set me aisa nahi hota. Mujhe yeh cheez achi lag rahi hai ki mai experience kar rahi hu (It does not happen in every set. I feel good about the fact that I am getting to experience it," noted Gill.

More about Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is Karan Boolani’s first directorial venture and is a movie about growing up. Comprising a bunch of talented actors, the movie has been produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is slated for its release on the 6th of October, this year.

ALSO READ: Thank You For Coming song Pari Hoon Main OUT: Bhumi Pednekar embraces her inner 'pariness' in recreated track