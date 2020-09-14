Harami: Emraan Hashmi looks intense in first look of Indo-American film; To premiere at Busan Film Festival

  1. Home
Today, Emraan Hashmi dropped the first look of his upcoming film titled Harami and the film is directed by Shyam Madiraju
Today, Emraan Hashmi waded off our Monday blues as he unveiled the first look of his forthcoming film titled Harami. Directed by Shyam Madiraju, Harami is an Indo-American film, and it will premiere at Busan International Film Festival. Taking to social media, Emraan Hashmi dropped the first look from Harami and we must say, that Emraan Hashmi surely has got us excited for the film. In the first look, the actor is seen sporting long curly salt-and-pepper look with spectacles and a gold chain.

Alongside the photo, Emraan wrote, “#Harami first look…” Talking about the film, director Shyam said that the film is set in the streets and slums of Mumbai and the film is a universal story of hope and redemption. Harami is extensively shot in Victoria Terminus, Bombay Central, and other trains stations. Harami is about an orphan teenage pickpocket “working the trains of Mumbai along with his gang, embarks on a life-altering journey when faced by the daughter of one of his victims who’s committed suicide after being robbed.” During an interview, when Emraan Hashmi was asked about the film, he had said that the script really attracted him to the film.

Harami stars Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Dhanshree Patil, Diksha Nisha, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Starr Liu, Sachin Parikh, Rohan Sood and Subrat Dutta in lead roles.

