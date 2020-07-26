  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hardik Pandya and fiance Nataša Stanković cradle her baby bump in maternity photoshoot; See Pics

Hardik Pandya and fiance Nataša Stanković flaunt her baby bump in maternity photoshoot, capturing memories ahead of the arrival of their little bundle of joy.
8326 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 03:41 pm
News,Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya and fiance Nataša Stanković cradle her baby bump in maternity photoshoot; See Pics
Ahead of embracing parenthood, first-time expecting parents Hardik Pandya and beau Nataša Stanković are capturing as many memories as they can before they welcome their little bundle of joy into the world. Over the past few days, the cricketer has been active on social media filling his Instagram account with pictures slaying couple goals. Most recently, Hardik shared a picture from the couple’s maternity photoshoot where her and Nataša are cradling her bump affectionately. 

Prior to the arrival of their first both the couple are making most of their time capturing memories via pictures and videos and sharing it on social media. The picture of Hardik and his fiance flaunting the baby bump has gained over 1.5 million likes on Instagram. Apart from fans going gaga over the couple and their adorable pictures, their fellow celebrity friends also cannot seem to get enough of their cuteness. Kl Rahul, Sinan Kader, and Sania Mirza are amongst the celebrities who commented on their picture. All three of them commented with heart emoticons on the cricketers’ post. 

Walking towards happiness

Hardik’s previous post on Instagram was also a picture from the maternity photo shoot. The cricketer and his fiance can be seen holding hands and looking at each other filled with love as the picture was captured. He captioned the picture, “Walking towards happiness,” and accompanied it with a heart and bouquet emoticon. 

Earlier this year, Hardik announced his engagement to Nataša who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with a dance number in the film "Satyagraha". Apart from that, she was also seen in other films like Action Jackson and Fukrey Returns. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Omg pls stop now

