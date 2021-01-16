Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s father passes away due to cardiac arrest: Report
India all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father, Himanshu Pandya passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal have gone through a personal loss on Saturday as their father, Himanshu Pandya passed away due to a cardiac arrest. On Saturday morning, Himanshu suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
Credits :ANI
