Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are expecting their FIRST baby; couple tie the knot in lockdown

After making headlines for their engagement last year, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have tied the knot and are expecting their first baby.

After making headlines for their engagement earlier this year in January, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are set to take the next step. The cricketer announced a huge news on social media on Sunday as he revealed that they are now expecting their first child. Hardik and Natasa have also tied the knot amid the lockdown. "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," Hardik shared the happy news. Natasa also shared the same pictures and caption as she announced the happy news on her Instagram.

Congratulatory messages flooded their comments section as close friends and fans wished the couple. In the pictures shared by the duo, we can see Natasa adorably placing her hand on her tummy as she looks at Hardik. The couple are definitely all smiles. In their marriage photo, Hardik and Natasa can be seen dressed in their ethnic best along with flower garlands around their neck for a small wedding ceremony at home.

Take a look at Hardik and Natasa's announcement post below:

The Indian skipper had revealed on Instagram that he had popped up the question of marriage to Natasa on their New Year’s getaway to Dubai. On a yacht, Hardik got down on one knee and asked Natasa the golden question. Commenting on the engagement, Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya had told BT earlier, "Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us all by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged. We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×