Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become proud parents to a baby boy; cricketer shares first glimpse

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child, a boy, as Hardik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their little one.
40377 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 04:00 pm
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become proud parents to a baby boy; cricketer shares first glimpse
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child - a baby boy after revealing earlier this year that they were expecting. The duo became proud parents to a boy as Hardik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their little one. "We are blessed with our baby boy," Hardik captioned his photo. Just yesterday, Hardik had shared a selfie with his wife and used a GIF which read, "Coming Soon." 

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot during the lockdown and even revealed that were soon-to-be parents. After making headlines for their engagement earlier this year in January, Hardik and Natasa tied the knot on 1 June and also shared the exciting news with their fans. The year has indeed been a roller-coaster ride for the duo who got engaged, married and are now proud parents.  

Take a look at Hardik's first picture of his baby boy:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are blessed with our baby boy

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Sharing the happy news in June on Instagram, they had captioned their photos and written, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."  

Here's wishing the new parents a hearty congratulations!

