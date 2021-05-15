Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cheer for baby Agastya as he learns to walk in a heartwarming video; WATCH

In an adorable video shared by Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya can be seen rooting for son Agastya as the little one takes baby steps. The cute video has left netizens in complete awe of baby Pandya.

Among the cutest star kids, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya Pandya always manages to light up the internet. His cute photos and videos shared by Hardik and Natasa leave netizens in complete awe of baby Pandya. And once again, a heartwarming video of Hardik and Natasa's son learning to walk is taking over the internet. Not just this, Natasa even shared adorable photos with her son Agastya on her social media handle and left fans gushing over the duo.

Taking to her Instagram story, Natasa shared a video in which Hardik and she can be seen helping Agastya take baby steps. The little munchkin could be seen walking from his dad Hardik to his mum Natasa on the other side. As Agastya took his wobbly little steps, Hardik is seen cheering for his little one and as he reached his mum, Natasa held him in her arms and gave him a sweet kiss. The cute antics seemed to have won over the internet.

Natasa also shared another set of cute photos in which she is seen holding baby Agastya in her arms. The cute photos left Hardik in awe of his family. Recently, after the suspension of IPL 2021, Hardik and Natasa returned home and have been spending time with their son. Every month, the duo celebrates their son's monthly birthday and shares cute photos from the same. The photos always tend to go viral among the fans of the couple. Hardik and Natasa had tied the knot last year in lockdown and they welcomed their son in July 2020.

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

