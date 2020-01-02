Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic get trolled with racist memes on Twitter after announcing engagement

A day after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement, the couple was trolled with racist comments on social media.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic get trolled with racist memes on Twitter after announcing engagement
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been making the headlines ever since they announced their engagement on social media on New Year. The renowned cricketer went down on his knees as he popped the big question during their Dubai vacation in the presence of their close friends. While Natasa happily accepted the proposal, the love birds shared the big news on social media with pictures of their special moment. Soon they were showered with love and blessings from friends and fans.

However, the ugly side of social media also came into light in no time as Hardik and Natasa were trolled with racist memes pos their engagement announcement. A section of this civilized society was seen targeting Hardik over his skin colour and shared several derogatory memes. This isn’t all. Many even took a jibe at the Siberian actress for accepting Hardik’s proposal only because he is a star Indian cricketer and enjoys a massive fan following. Trolls have been relentlessly sharing memes featuring Natasa and Hardik on social media and brutally trolling this newly engaged couple.

Take a look at the memes on Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic:

On the other hand, these trolls didn’t go down well with the couple’s fans who out to defend Hardik and Natasa and slammed the trollers for passing lewd and racist comment on the couple. "So many Indians reeking of racism. A talented, self-made & A grade Indian cricketer is being trolled because he is engaged to a fair skin. I mean wtf is wrong with you guys. What has the girl from Siberia achieved that makes him lesser than her other than the fact that she is fair?" a Twitter user wrote.

