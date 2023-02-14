Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share stunning pics from their white wedding in Udaipur; Take a look

Hardik Pandya, the popular cricketer, and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic had a unique Valentine's Day celebration this year. The couple, who entered the wedlock with a lowkey court marriage that was held in 2020, finally celebrated their union with a grand white wedding which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan today, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day 2023. As per the reports, the grand wedding festivities of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic kickstarted with a Haldi ceremony, which was followed by the Mehendi, Sangeet, and a white wedding ceremony. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share dreamy wedding pictures

The much-in-love couple, who finally celebrated their union with their family and friends in Udaipur on Tuesday, took to their respective social media handles and shared dreamy wedding pictures. "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," wrote the renowned cricketer, who announced the exciting update on his social media handles. Check out Hardik Pandya's Twitter post below:

In the pictures, bride Natasa Stankovic looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an unconventional white wedding gown with full sleeves and thigh-high slit. The beautiful bride paired her wedding gown look with a veil, a statement diamond necklace, and matching earrings. She completed her look with a sleek bun and natural makeup. Groom Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black suit which he paired with a white shirt, bow tie, and tinted eyeglasses. In the pictures, the couple's little son Agastya is also seen enjoying his parents' big day.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic twin in black as they leave with son Agastya for their Valentine's Day wedding