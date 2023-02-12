Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to tie the knot again this Valentine's Day in Udaipur

Natasa Stankovic, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Prakasha Jha's film Satyagraha, is all set to marry her husband and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. They got married three years ago. Back then, the duo opted for a court marriage. The latest report suggests that Natasa and Hardik have planned a traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. All you need to know about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding

According to Hindustan Times, the couple is all set to marry again and it will be quite a grand affair. The report suggests that they will take their vows on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur. A source close told the portal that Natasa and Hardik got married in a court in 2020. They always wanted to have a lavish wedding. The couple is quite excited about it. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly kickstart on February 13 and they will go on till February 16. They will enjoy a white wedding along with other events like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The report claims that the preps for the ceremony commenced in November 2022.

It is also reported that the actress will don a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony. It will be lovely to see Hardik and Natasa's beautiful wedding pictures. Interestingly, their son Agastya, who is already an Internet sensation, will be able to enjoy the wedding ceremony. They welcomed their son in July 2020, soon after they tied the knot. Hardik proposed to Natasa on a cruise in Dubai. In January 2020, the couple shared pictures and videos on Instagram and officially announced their engagement. Hardik captioned the post, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Meanwhile, Natasa and Hardik are often seen sharing sweet videos of Agastya on social media. Their cute banter grabs everyone's attention. The sweet family travels a lot and they treat their fans with pictures and videos on Instagram.

