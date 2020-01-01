Hardik Pandya announces his engagement to Natasa Stankovic with an adorable picture; Check it out

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in an adorable Instagram post.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in an adorable Instagram post. The stunning Natasa Stankovic is seen flaunting her engagement ring alongside Hardik Pandya in the photo. Hardik Pandya surprised his fans and followers by making an announcement about his engagement with Natasa Stankovic as they rang in the new year together, in an exotic location. Hardik Pandya captioned the picture saying "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." The fans started pouring congratulatory messages on Hardik's Instagram post.

The gorgeous diva, Natasa Stankovic also shared a video of Hardik Pandya proposing on a yacht in the most romantic way possible. In the video shared by Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya is seen going down on one knee to pop the question. Natasa in a sweet way says yes to his proposal and lets Hardik put a diamond ring on her finger. The 26-year-old all rounder is currently recovering from a back injury. This resulted in Hardik Pandya missing out on the Twenty20 International and One Day International matches against Bangladesh and West Indies team.

Hardik Pandya's last international match came in a T20I match where he played against South Africa in the month of September, 2019. Hardik Pandya had undergone a surgery in London for his lower back problem in October. All the fans and followers of the Indian cricketer sent their warm wishes to congratulate the all rounder on his engagement.

