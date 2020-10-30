Hardik Pandya calls Agastya his ‘greatest gift’ & posts a PIC with him; Natasa Stankovic is all hearts for it

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic often share adorable pictures and videos of their son, Agastya Pandya on social media.

Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE as he is playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The star cricketer who became a father this year and he is enjoying every bit of his fatherhood journey. He and his wife Natasa Stankovic often share pictures and videos of their son, Agastya Pandya on their social media handles. Now, Hardik took to his Instagram to share a cute picture of his little munchkin and it is adorable! In the picture, he can be seen holding his baby boy in his arms.

Hardik Pandya can be seen wearing a casual t-shit with his chain and glasses. While sharing the still, he wrote, “Greatest gift” followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the picture, mom Natasa dropped heart emojis on his post. While several others like Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Ishaan Kishan, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and others also commented on Hardik’s post. Take a look:

Natasa and Hardik had welcomed their son Agastya on July 30. A few days back, Natasa Stankovic also took to her social media handle to share an adorable video with baby Agastya. In the video, the mother-son duo can be seen in a playful mood. Natasa can be seen talking, while her little munchkin tries to touch her nose.

A few weeks before the arrival of junior Hardik, Natasa posted a picture of her along with her hubby and wrote, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

