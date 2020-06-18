Hardik Pandya calls ladylove Natasa Stankovic ‘happiness in life’ as he drops endearing photos with her

A few weeks back, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced that they tied the knot amid the lockdown and also shared that they are expecting their first child as well. Now, the Indian cricketer shared photos with his ladylove and expressed his happiness over it.

A few weeks back, Cricketer Hardik Pandya announced on social media that he and Natasa Stankovic were expecting their first child. Not just this, Hardik even shared adorable photos of the baby shower organised at home for Natasa and surprised the entire world with the happy news. Now, as the couple spends time with each other at home, Hardik has been giving fans a glimpse of their routine on social media. One of the photos that Hardik shared also led to speculation that the couple tied the knot amid the lockdown.

On Thursday, the Indian cricketer took to social media to drop adorable photos with ladylove Natasa in which the duo can be seen enjoying each other’s company. In one of the photos, Natasa can be seen posing for a selfie with Hardik. Hardik even shared a cute boomerang of Natasa where she can be seen looking excited. Another mirror selfie featured Natasa leaning on husband Hardik as they captured the moment in the camera. The duo’s photos surely will win over your heart.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared these adorable moments spent with Natasa and called her, “Happiness in life.” While fans surely loved how the cricketer is taking care of his ladylove, many fans showered the duo with compliments in the comment section. It was on New Year’s this year that Hardik had proposed to Natasa and had shared photos on social media of the same. Hardik had popped the question to ladylove Natasa on a yacht in Dubai. Even Hardik’s father was all praises for Natasa back then in an interview and had revealed that they were aware of the Dubai trip but the proposal left them surprised. When Hardik shared the photos of Natasa and his marriage amid lockdown and the news of her pregnancy, congratulatory messages were flooded on social media for the couple.

