Hardik Pandya celebrates Valentine’s Day with fiancée Natasa Stankovic; Calls her his ‘Valentine for life’

Hardik Pandya shares a beautiful picture with lady love Natasa Stankovic and pens a love filled message for her on Valentine’s Day.

The year 2020 has been all about love for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his lady love Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while, announced their engagement on New Year’s and continue to grow stronger ever since. In fact, Natasa and Hardik never leave a chance to express their feeling for each other. Besides, their PDA on social media often make our hearts drool with their beautiful chemistry. And while the world is celebrating Valentine’s Day today, Hardik too shared a picture with his lady love with awwdorable caption and it is winning hearts now.

In the picture, Hardik was wearing an uber cool grey coloured shirt which he had paired with grey jeans. On the other hand, Natasa looked stunning in her stylish maroon coloured top and black knee length skirt. Besides her open hair added to the beauty of her look. Expressing his love for the lady, Hardik penned a sweet message for the lady and called Natasa his Valentine for life. His message left the Serbian beauty in awe and she replied to the post with heart and hug emoticon.

Take a look at Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s recent pic:

Meanwhile, Natasha also shared a throwback picture of her Valentine’s Day celebration with Hardik. In the picture, the couple was seen standing in the balcony of a building with the backdrop of the entire building and both Natasa and Hardik were finding it difficult to take their eyes off each other. This isn’t all! Natasa also shared a picture of a heart shaped bouquet of red roses which she had received from Hardik. Love is certainly in the air for this couple.

Credits :Instagram

Read More