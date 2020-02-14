Hardik Pandya celebrates Valentine's Day with Natasa Stankovic on a romantic gateaway; View Pic

The cricketer, is seen celebrating the special day, with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic in a romantic getaway. Check out the picture.

The Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya shared a stunning picture of the himself with his ladylove Na on the eve of Valentine's Day. The cricketer, is seen celebrating the special day, with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic in a romantic getaway. Hardik Pandya is seen donning a stylish outfit while, his ladylove is seen wearing a blue coloured dress. The stunning couple, Hardik and Natasa have been dating each other for a while. The duo announced their engagement on the eye of New Year’s with a beautiful picture of their celebration.

The diva, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have previously shared their lovely pictures on their respective Instagram account. The fans and followers of the gorgeous looking couple just cannot stop gushing over the pictures. Now, on the eve of the Valentine's Day, many celebrities have posted adorable pictures with their better halves. The couple, never fails to some adorable PDA while out on a date or vacation. Currently, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are on a romantic outing, to celebrate their special day together.

The fans cannot stop talking about the sweet picture, Hardik Pandya shared while celebrating the Valentin's Day with his ladylove Natasa Stankovic, in the most romantic way possible. The Indian cricketer says that not just today, but every day is a Valentine's Day with Natasa.

