Hardik Pandya gets clicked with wifey Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya as they return post IPL win; PICS

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans registered their first-ever historic win in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Gujarat Titan’s grand victory over Rajasthan Royals in the finals of the 2022 IPL, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, in front of around 1.3 lakh people, was indeed a monumental moment for the team and its captain Hardik Pandya. Now, Hardik is back to his home along with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Panya. A few hours back, the family was spotted at the airport.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The couple never misses a chance to show their love for their little munchkin Agastya. In the pictures where they were spotted, Hardik looked dashing in an orange tee and black track pants as he held his baby boy Agastya in his arms. On the other hand, Natasha looked quite smart in her lavender tracksuit. Talking about Natasa, just on Monday, she shared a beautiful congatulatory post for her husband.

Take a look at the PICS:

Natasa’s Instagram post read, “What a night! What a win! We love you @hardikpandya93. You deserve this and much more! #proud #champions. Congratulations team, you all were amazing @gujarat_titans.” Natasa attached a few photos to the post. The photos had her standing with husband Hardik Pandya with the IPL trophy. She also shared an adorable video of her husband and son interacting with one another following the memorable win.

Talking about Gujarat Titan’s grand win, the event took place on May 29 and was a historic moment for the entire team.

