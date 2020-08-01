Hardik Pandya holding his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy in a FIRST photo will melt your heart

Hardik Pandya began the weekend on a happy note as he shared the first photo of his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy on social media. The photo left the internet in awe. They had welcomed the baby this week.

For Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the good news came just a few days ago when they welcomed their baby boy and shared the first glimpse on social media. Now, on Saturday, a happy and proud father Hardik dropped the first photo of his and Natasa’s baby boy and left the internet gushing. The Indian cricketer dropped a first photo of holding the baby in his arms and his smile is what left every one of his fans in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik captioned his photo, “The blessing from God.” In the photo, Hardik can be seen holding the baby boy and smiling away. While looking at his and Natasa’s baby, Hardik could not control his happiness. He is seen clad in a blue hospital scrubs with a cap. When Hardik announced on social media the arrival of his and Natasa’s baby, several close friends and colleagues commented and wished the couple on becoming parents. Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty and others too commented on the same.

Even now, as Hardik dropped a first complete photo of his baby boy in his arms, several celebs commented on it. Sophie Choudry, Dabboo Ratnani, Sunil Grover, Jassie Gill, and others also showered the proud father with love and good wishes. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Natasa and Hardik dropped photos of them getting hitched. Hardik had proposed to Natasa on New Year’s in Dubai on a yacht and their photos back then had gone viral. Since then, the couple’s marriage date was being asked from the family too. However, due to the lockdown, they got hitched at home and shared photos on social media.

Here is Hardik Pandya's photo with his and Natasa's baby boy:

Credits :Instagram

