  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hardik Pandya holding his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy in a FIRST photo will melt your heart

Hardik Pandya began the weekend on a happy note as he shared the first photo of his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy on social media. The photo left the internet in awe. They had welcomed the baby this week.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 11:03 am
Hardik Pandya holding his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy in a FIRST photo will melt your heartHardik Pandya holding his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy in a FIRST photo will melt your heart
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the good news came just a few days ago when they welcomed their baby boy and shared the first glimpse on social media. Now, on Saturday, a happy and proud father Hardik dropped the first photo of his and Natasa’s baby boy and left the internet gushing. The Indian cricketer dropped a first photo of holding the baby in his arms and his smile is what left every one of his fans in awe. 

Taking to Instagram, Hardik captioned his photo, “The blessing from God.” In the photo, Hardik can be seen holding the baby boy and smiling away. While looking at his and Natasa’s baby, Hardik could not control his happiness. He is seen clad in a blue hospital scrubs with a cap. When Hardik announced on social media the arrival of his and Natasa’s baby, several close friends and colleagues commented and wished the couple on becoming parents. Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty and others too commented on the same. 

Even now, as Hardik dropped a first complete photo of his baby boy in his arms, several celebs commented on it. Sophie Choudry, Dabboo Ratnani, Sunil Grover, Jassie Gill, Karan Tacker and others also showered the proud father with love and good wishes. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Natasa and Hardik dropped photos of them getting hitched. Hardik had proposed to Natasa on New Year’s in Dubai on a yacht and their photos back then had gone viral. Since then, the couple’s marriage date was being asked from the family too. However, due to the lockdown, they got hitched at home and shared photos on social media. 

Here is Hardik Pandya's photo with his and Natasa's baby boy:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The blessing from God @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Also Read|Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become proud parents to a baby boy; cricketer shares first glimpse

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement