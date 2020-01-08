Hardik Pandya on Koffee With Karan controversy: We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen

Hardik Pandya opened up about the Koffee With Karan controversy with K. L Rahul where he faced criticism for his sexist remarks on the chat show which was hosted by Karan Johar.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was in the news because of his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The Indian skipper took to Instagram to share photos of popping up the question of marriage to Natasa on their New Year’s getaway to Dubai. The Indian skipper recently appeared as a guest on India Today Inspiration. The batsman opened up about the Koffee With Karan controversy with K. L Rahul where he faced criticism for his sexist remarks on the chat show which was hosted by .

Hardik said, "We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in some else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be." For the uninitiated, Hardik and K L Rahul were issued notices by the BCCI after the controversial remarks on the chat show. They were suspended from the team due to which they could not play India’s ODI series against Australia.

But now Hardik, who has not played for India since September 2019 is all set to make a comeback sooner as he has been named in India A squad for the tour of New Zealand. Talking about Hardik's wedding with fiancee Natasa, the cricketer's father Himanshu Panday had recently said that it is yet to be decided but will happen soon. Photos of Natasa and Hardik’s engagement have been breaking the internet. Within minutes of the photos going public, Hardik’s peers like Virat Kohli and other cricketers started pouring in wishes for the newly engaged couple.

