Hardik Pandya makes fun of wife Natasa Stankovic’s Hindi as she calls him 'Jigar Da Tukda'; WATCH

In the video, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankiovic can be seen lounging in their mini theatre when the cricketer asks her a question.Check out the fun video below.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic set social media buzzing a few days ago when they announced that are expecting their first baby. Not just that, the couple also sealed the deal and got married during lockdown in a small homely affair. Sharing the happy news, Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

While wishes poured in for the couple, a new video of Hardik and Natasa has surfaced. The cricketer and Natasa can be seen lounging in their mini theatre at the cricketer's home as Hardik goes on to ask his now wife, "Baby, main kya hoon tera (what am I to you)?” Natasa, who is busy watching something, bursts out laughing and says, "Jigar ka tukda (Piece of my heart)”. Hardik then pans the camera on and mocks Natasa's Hindi which has a heavy accent.

Fans loved the couple's video. One wrote, "Wow, love him, he so open, bindaas and funny, she is so lucky." While another commented, "Oww that’s so cute."

Check out Hardik and Natasa's video below:

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are expecting their FIRST baby; couple tie the knot in lockdown

In the announcement pictures shared by the duo, we can see Natasa adorably placing her hand on her tummy as she looks at Hardik. The couple are definitely all smiles. In their marriage photo, Hardik and Natasa can be seen dressed in their ethnic best along with flower garlands around their neck for a small wedding ceremony at home.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×