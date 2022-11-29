Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni dance with full energy on ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’, ‘Gandi Baat’; VIDEO goes viral

It is party time! Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was spotted partying with Hardik Pandya in a club in Dubai on Sunday. Adding up, famous Indian rapper Badshah was also spotted shaking his legs with the duo and the video of their epic dance performances has now gone viral on social media. Netizens have dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments sections of various posts thereby taking the internet by storm.

A video is circulating on social media handles wherein popular rapper Badshah is seen enjoying himself with popular cricketers Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, and Krunal Pandya among others. They all danced with full energy to a popular Bollywood song namely Dilliwaali Girlfriend from the Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The legendary cricketers also danced to the song ‘Gandi Baat’ from the film R... Rajkumar starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Soon after this development, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the video which is captioned: “Our jam, our moves. What a night!”. Badshah, in the comments section, wrote, “Rockstars.” The video has garnered over 2.6 million views.

