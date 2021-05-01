Hardik Pandya, Natasa hold baby boy Agastya close in adorable PHOTOS; KL Rahul & Ananya Panday are all heart

As Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's baby boy Agastya Pandya turned 9 months old, the couple shared heartwarming photos on social media. Several stars like KL Rahul, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ananya Panday reacted to the pictures.

Among the cutest star kids, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's baby boy Agastya Pandya is quite popular. The cutie boy receives a lot of love on social media from his parents' friends whenever they share his photos and videos on their handles. Speaking of this, on Friday, Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya turned 9 months old. To celebrate the same, the Indian Cricketer and his wife shared adorable photos of their munchkin on social media and left netizens gushing.

Not just netizens, even cricketer KL Rahul and stars like Ananya Panday and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor could not resist loving the cute photos. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hardik shared a photo of himself holding Agastya. The cute little boy could be seen happiest in his dad Hardik's arms in the photo. Sharing the photo, Hardik captioned it with just a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Natasa shared a cute photo while holding baby Pandya in the pool. As soon as Hardik and Natasa shared the photos, stars started reacting to them. KL Rahul commented, "Cutest." On the other hand, Ananya Pandya and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor loved it.

Take a look:

Since the birth of their son, Hardik and Natasa have been chronicling his sweet moments on social media and treating fans with adorable moments. Every month, they make it a point to celebrate his birthday with cute photos and netizens love it. Currently, Hardik and Natasa are spending time together amid the IPL 2021 season. While the tournament is on, the couple keeps sharing updates about their fun moments while staying in the bio bubble with the teams.

