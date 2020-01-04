Hardik Pandya & Natasa’s engagement left us surprised says dad Himanshu Pandya & reveals wedding information

Indian cricket team’s all rounder, Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm by sharing pictures of his engagement with Natasa Stankovic. Now, in an interview, Hardik’s father, Himanshu Pandya revealed that even the family wasn’t aware and gave wedding details.

This past week, the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in the news after he shared photos of his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The Indian skipper took to Instagram to share photos of popping up the question of marriage to Natasa on their New Year’s getaway to Dubai. On a yacht, Hardik got down on one knee and asked Natasa the golden question. Fans of the cricketer wanted to know if Hardik’s family was aware of this decision. Now, Hardik’s father, Himanshu Pandya has spoken about it in an interview.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Himanshu Pandya revealed that like everyone, they too were surprised by the sudden engagement between Hardik and Natasa. The all-rounder’s father shared that they knew about the Dubai vacay together, but was not aware of the engagement. On being asked about knowing Natasa, Senior Pandya revealed that they have met her on various occasions in the city and praised her too. When asked about the wedding details and date, Himanshu Pandya mentioned that it is yet to be decided but will happen soon.

Himanshu Pandya said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us all by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged. We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon.”

Meanwhile, photos of Natasa and Hardik’s engagement have been breaking the internet. Within minutes of the photos going public, Hardik’s peers like Virat Kohli and other cricketers started pouring in wishes for the newly engaged couple. Even Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating Hardik’s best bud KL Rahul, wished him on Instagram. Fans of the cricketer have been sending in good wishes to the engaged couple too.

