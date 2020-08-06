Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic baby’s name revealed during celebration with hospital staff; Here’s what it i

Hardik Pandya and his lady love Natasa Stankovic welcomed their newborn baby boy last week. One week later, the couple celebrated the birthday of their baby with the hospital staff.

Hardik Pandya and his lady love Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on July 30th. It has been a year of celebration for the couple who got engaged in New Year. Later in June amid the lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian cricketer and the former Big Boss contestant tied the knot in a private ceremony confined at their home. And now Natasa gave birth to their first child last week. With celebration mode on, Hardik took to his social media profile and shared a series of pictures of the couple celebrating the birth of their baby with the hospital staff.

Even though the couple had introduced their baby boy to the world, they hadn’t revealed his name officially yet. While the couple hasn’t announced the name yet it looks like they have finalized it. The couple didn’t reveal the name but their cake did all the talking. If you zoom into the picture of the cake, you can see the name tag read, ‘Welcome Pandya JR Agastya’. Taking to his Instagram the Indian cricketer uploaded a post thanking the hospital staff and called them absolute gems. “Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever,” the actor captioned his post with a series of photographs.

Here is Hardik Pandya's post:

Earlier this week, Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram account and announced the birth of his baby boy. He captioned his post saying, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Within no time, social media was flooded with wishes for the happy couple, congratulating them on their new arrival.

