Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic burn up the dance floor at their wedding after-party; VIDEO goes viral

Two days ago, Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya Pandya were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Udaipur for their white wedding. They were also accompanied by Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma. Hardik and Natasa, who had an intimate court marriage in 2020, tied the knot once again on Valentine’s Day, that is, yesterday. Hardik and Natasa then shared pictures from the wedding ceremony, and they looked simply stunning. Now, a video from the after-party is going viral on social media, and it shows Hardik and Natasa having a blast! Video from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding after-party

The video, originally shared by a guest at Hardik and Natasa’s wedding, has gone viral, and it shows Hardik and Natasa dancing to their heart’s content. The video shows Natasa in a beige-coloured strapless gown, and she left her hair untied for the after-party. Natasa is seen with sunglasses on, as she dances next to Hardik, who is seen wearing a black and white zebra-striped jacket with a black tee underneath. They grooved along with other guests at the after-party, and looks like it was super fun! Take a look at the video below.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were seen making a smashing entry as they danced down the aisle in an inside video from their white wedding. Natasa had a white bouquet in her hands, as she grooved along with Hardik. For the occasion, Hardik wore a black tuxedo, while Natasa stunned in a white gown with a thigh-high slit.

The couple also posted pictures from their white wedding in Udaipur, and wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic twin in black as they leave with son Agastya for their Valentine's Day wedding