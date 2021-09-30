Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic dress to impress in THIS family pic featuring baby Agastya

Cricket powerhouse Hardik Pandya is not only impressing sport lovers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, but he is also winning hearts on the internet with his latest family picture. On Wednesday, September 29, Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of the cricketer alongside their one-year-old baby boy, Agastya. In the selfie shared by her, both Hardik and Natasa show their followers how to ‘dress to impress’ by bringing out their ace fashion game in to play.

Hardik can be seen donning a quirky shirt paired with black jeans and what appears to be a velvet footwear. Straw hat and a bulky silver chain completed his look. Meanwhile, wife Natasa rocks in a white crop top and ripped denims. Moreover, her quirky handbag aptly complemented Hardik’s attire. In addition to this, their baby son Agastya’s cute look accentuates their style game. While sharing the picture, Natasa used the globe emoticon to indicate that Hardik and Agastya mean the world to her.

Take a look at their adorable selfie here:

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in the month of May, the couple informed fans about their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn and embraced parenthood on July 30, 2020.

ALSO READ| Natasa Stankovic shares an adorable father and son moment of Hardik Pandya and Agastya; SEE PIC