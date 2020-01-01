Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic engagement: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Tara Sutaria pour in wishes for cricketer

Many celebrities and cricketers wished Hardik Pandya on his engagement to Natasa Stankovic.

The Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic in an adorable Instagram picture. The stunning couple was ringing in the new year in an exotic gateway. Many celebrities and cricketers wished Hardik Pandya on his engagement. Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post, saying "congratulations H, what a pleasant surprise." Virat wished the newly engaged couple great times ahead. KL Rahul who is known to be a close friend of Hardik Pandya and who also appeared with Pandya on a chat show, responded with a heart shaped emoticon.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty replied to Hardik Pandya engagement with Natasa Stankovic with a purple heart emoticon send her best wished. Krystle Dsouza sent her congratulatory message to the Indian all rounder on his engagement. responded by asking a question back, if Hardik had indeed got engaged. Cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal sent their best wishes across to the gorgeous looking couple. Bollywood diva, Tara Sutaria also replied to Hardik's engagement post with a purple heart emoticon.

Suniel Shetty also congratulated the newly engaged couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on their engagement. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic both looked very happy and excited about their engagement. The news of Hardik's engagement came as a sweet surprise to his fans and followers. Both, Hardik and Natasa were on a vacation to celebrate the New Year’s Eve.

(ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya announces his engagement to Natasa Stankovic with an adorable picture; Check it out)

Credits :instagram

Read More