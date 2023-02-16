Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic look ethereal in NEW PICS from white wedding; Aastha Gill poses with the couple

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who had an intimate court marriage in 2020, renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day 2023. Just two days ago, the couple had a beautiful white wedding in Udaipur which was attended by their families and friends. Hardik and Natasa shared pictures from their wedding, and they looked simply beautiful! The pictures show Hardik kissing Natasa’s hand, Natasa walking down the aisle with her father, as well as a picture of Natasa and Hardik posing with their son Agastya Pandya. Can’t get enough of their lovely wedding pictures? Some beautiful new pictures from Hardik and Natasa’s wedding have surfaced on Instagram! Singer Aastha Gill, who attended the white wedding, has also shared a picture with Hardik and Natasa. NEW pictures from Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s white wedding

Raffles Udaipur, the venue where Hardik and Natasa tied the knot, has shared a series of new pictures from the wedding on their social media handle. The first picture shows Natasa in a white gown, posing on the grand staircase, with her 15-feet long dramatic veil spread out on the steps. The next picture shows Natasa walking down the aisle with her father, while the bridesmaids stand along the aisle. The next picture shows Hardik and Natasa looking stunning as they pose against the beautiful backdrop of Raffles Udaipur. The next one is an adorable picture of Hardik Pandya with his son Agastya, brother Krunal Pandya, and other friends. Hardik is seen looking at his wife Natasa lovingly in another picture.

Aastha Gill posts pictures from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s white wedding Singer Aastha Gill also attended Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's white wedding in Udaipur, and she posted a picture with the lovely couple. Aastha is seen wearing a black high-neck gown. Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “@natasastankovic__ Cannot explain in words how I felt when I saw you in that beautiful white dress! @hardikpandya93 You’re one of the most fun people I’ve come across! God bless you both and may you always shine like this together.” Aastha Gill also took to her Instagram story to post a short video clip that shows Natasa holding a bouquet, as she walked down the aisle.

Details of Natasa Stankovic’s white gown Natasa Stankovic looked mesmerizing in white in custom Shantanu & Nikhil Couture. The designer duo shared details about the gown in their Instagram post, and wrote, “With the subtle yet unnoticeable detail of N 🤍 H extending over the long tulle sleeves; the 15 feet long veil is a lustrous glory of the elaborate craftmanship of forty artisans over the course of fifty days, exhibits an ornate play of pearls, leather sequin and beads manifesting into the fairytale of Nataša’s celebratory ensemble."

