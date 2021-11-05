Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya steals parent’s thunder with his cute smile in THIS Diwali pic

by Mamta Raut   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 01:47 AM IST  |  22.6K
   
News,Natasa Stankovic,Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya steals parent’s thunder with his cute smile in THIS Diwali pic (Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram)
Advertisement

Cricket powerhouse Hardik Pandya is not only impressing sports lovers in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, but he is also winning hearts on the internet with his latest family picture. On Thursday, November 5, Hardik took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning pictures that gave fans a glimpse of the Pandya families’ Diwali celebration. However, their one-year-old baby boy Agastya managed to steal the entire limelight.

In the post shared by her, both Hardik and Natasa shared the greetings of the festival in the most surreal manner. While the mommy-daddy duo opted for simple casual to celebrate Diwali 2021. Unlike them, baby Agastya can be seen rocking traditional Sherwani. In one photo the little munchkin sports a million-dollar smile that has left netizens swooning.

Take a look at the post here:

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in the month of May, the couple informed fans about their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn and embraced parenthood on July 30, 2020.

ALSO READ| ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India defeats Afghanistan by 66 runs, registers first win in the tournament

Advertisement

Credits: Hardik Pandya Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All