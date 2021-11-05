Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya steals parent’s thunder with his cute smile in THIS Diwali pic

Cricket powerhouse Hardik Pandya is not only impressing sports lovers in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, but he is also winning hearts on the internet with his latest family picture. On Thursday, November 5, Hardik took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning pictures that gave fans a glimpse of the Pandya families’ Diwali celebration. However, their one-year-old baby boy Agastya managed to steal the entire limelight.

In the post shared by her, both Hardik and Natasa shared the greetings of the festival in the most surreal manner. While the mommy-daddy duo opted for simple casual to celebrate Diwali 2021. Unlike them, baby Agastya can be seen rocking traditional Sherwani. In one photo the little munchkin sports a million-dollar smile that has left netizens swooning.

Take a look at the post here:

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in the month of May, the couple informed fans about their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn and embraced parenthood on July 30, 2020.

