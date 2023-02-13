Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic twin in black as they leave with son Agastya for their Valentine's Day wedding

Celebrity couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are all set to tie the knot again, on Valentine’s Day! The Serbian model-actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Prakasha Jha's film Satyagraha, married cricketer Hardik Pandya in a hush-hush ceremony in 2020. Now, three years later, they will reportedly have a white wedding on February 14 in Udaipur. Ahead of the wedding, Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya Pandya. Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir were also seen at the airport along with Hardik and Natasa. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic jet off to Udaipur ahead of their wedding on Valentine’s Day

Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Hardik Pandya dressed in an all-black outfit. He is seen wearing a black tee, matching pants, white sneakers and sunglasses as he made his way to the gates of the Mumbai airport. Natasa Stankovic looked stylish in a black blazer with a matching top underneath. She paired it with black pants and white sneakers. The actress was seen holding her son Agastya’s hand at the airport. Hardik’s brother Krunal was seen in light-blue t-shirt and black pants. Krunal was seen walking with his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and one of the pictures also show him holding their son Kavir. Take a look at the pictures below!

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Valentine's Day wedding As per a report in Hindustan Times, Hardik and Natasa will have a white wedding on February 14, which is on Valentine’s Day. Their lavish wedding will take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and while it is a white wedding, traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, sangeet have also been planned. The pre-wedding festivities will commence today, and will continue till February 16. The bride is expected to wear a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for her big day. The couple reportedly had an intimate court marriage in May 2020. They welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020.

