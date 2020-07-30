  • facebook
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy: Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wish the happy couple

Within minutes of Hardik Pandya sharing the happy news, the comments section on his post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple and the new arrival in their life.
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy: Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wish the happy couple
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child on Thursday as the cricketer took to Instagram to share a first glimpse of the little one. The duo became proud parents to a boy. Sharing the photo, Hardik wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Just yesterday, Hardik had shared a selfie with his wife and used a GIF which read, "Coming Soon."  

Within minutes of Hardik sharing the happy news, the comments section on his post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple and the new arrival in their life. One of the first few to wish Hardik and Natasa  hearty congratulations were Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sania Mirza, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan's wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge among many others.  

Sophie Choudhry wished the couple and wrote, "So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one." Hardik's IPL team Mumbai Indians also commented on the post and wrote, "Mini Blue & Gold (jersey) awaits."  

We are blessed with our baby boy

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become proud parents to a baby boy; cricketer shares first glimpse

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot during the lockdown and even revealed that were soon-to-be parents. After making headlines for their engagement earlier this year in January, Hardik and Natasa tied the knot on 1 June and also shared the exciting news with their fans. The year has indeed been a roller-coaster ride for the duo who got engaged, married and are now proud parents.  

