Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya enjoys their Hindu wedding to the fullest; See UNSEEN pics

On February 14th, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married again in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The duo earlier got married in 2020 and it was a hush-hush ceremony. Soon after they registered their court wedding, they welcomed their first baby boy Agastya. Meanwhile, the couple renewed their vows and shared dreamy pictures from their wedding. Hardik and Natasa enjoyed a white wedding as well as a Hindu wedding. A while ago, Krunal Pandya took to Instagram and shared some unseen glimpses of their ceremony.

In the pictures, Hardik and Natasa are seen donning their traditional outfits. Hardik sported an off-white sherwani while Natasa stunned in a red saree and a heavily embellished blouse. In one of the pictures, Hardik and Natasa are seen taking their pheras while their son Agastya is happily showering them with rose petals. In other pictures, Krunal and his wife Pankhuri are seen adorably posing with the newlyweds. Krunal shared the pictures on his handle and wrote, "Pyaar." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, Hardik dropped a red heart emoji. Even fans were seen wishing the couple on their wedding.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share wedding pictures

Hardik and Natasa shared pictures from their white wedding and Hindu wedding on their Instagram handles. For the white wedding, Natasa rocked a classy white gown that featured a 15-feet long veil. It also had her and Hardik's initials engraved on it. Hardik, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love." In no time, their wedding posts were flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and friends from the industry.