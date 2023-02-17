Hardik Pandya, Natasa’s son tells paps to not click them as the fam returns from Udaipur post wedding: VIDEO
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's little son Agastya is now winning the internet with an adorable video, in which is he is seen asking the paps to not click them.
Hardik Pandya, the popular cricketer, and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic finally had a traditional wedding, on Valentine's Day this year. The famous couple, who entered wedlock with a lowkey court marriage that was held in 2020, finally celebrated their union with a grand white wedding which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was later followed by a traditional Hindu wedding, which was held the very next day. The couple's wedding pictures are now going viral on social media.
Hardik-Natasa's son Agastya's tells paps to not click them
In a recent video which is now going viral on social media, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's little son Agastya is seen adorably telling the paparazzi, who were present outside the airport, to not click them. The video was recorded when the couple returned from Udaipur, Rajasthan, after their grand wedding celebrations. Agastya was an active part of his parents' wedding celebrations, and his pictures from the ceremony have won the internet.
Watch Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya's adorable video, below:
Natasa and Hardik's white wedding
For the white wedding, Natasa Stankovic opted for an unconventional white wedding gown with full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The beautiful bride paired her wedding gown look with a veil, a statement diamond necklace, and matching earrings. She completed her look with a sleek bun and natural makeup. Groom Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black suit which he paired with a white shirt, bow tie, and tinted eyeglasses. In the pictures, the couple's little son Agastya is also seen enjoying his parents' big day.
The couple's Hindu wedding
Natasa and Hardik's grand wedding celebrations were kickstarted with a Haldi ceremony, which was followed by the Mehendi, Sangeet, and a traditional Hindu wedding. The bride opted for a golden-red lehenga set for the initial ceremonies, and later changed into a red saree for the pheras.
