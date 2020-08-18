Hardik Pandya officially reveals son's name almost three weeks after welcoming him with Natasa Stankovic

  1. Home
The proud parents, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, have been chronicling their parenthood journey on social media and it has been a real treat to their fans.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child and son on 30 July and now after almost three weeks the couple have officially revealed his name. The proud parents have been chronicling their parenthood journey on social media and it has been a real treat to their fans. Taking to Instagram, Hardik revealed that his son has already received his first gift and while doing so he confirmed their baby boy's name. 

Sharing a picture of himself sitting on a toy car, Mercendes Benz nonetheless, Hardik smiled for the camera. Revealing his son's name, Hardik captioned the photo, "Thank you for Agastya's first AMG." Earlier, a picture shared by Hardik from the celebrations with the hospital staff had revealed their son's name. 

The couple did not reveal the name by themselves but their cake did all the talking. The name tag on the cake read, ‘Welcome Pandya JR Agastya’. Check it out:

On Tuesday, Natasa Stankovic also shared an adorable photo with Hardik. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen planting a kiss on Natasa's cheeks as she blushes and the snap is definitely all things adorable. She had also shared some heartwarming photos with Agastya and written, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple have had a rollercoaster eight months which began in January 2020 with their engagement. During the lockdown, Hardik and Natasa announced that they had tied the knot and were expecting soon.

