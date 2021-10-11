On Hardik Pandya’s birthday, wifey Natasa Stankovic shares cute VIDEO, says ‘forever grateful for you’

Cricket powerhouse Hardik Pandya turned a year older on Monday, October 11 and on the special occasion of his 28th birthday, wife Natasa Stankovic took to social media to share an adorable collage video of the duo. While doing so, the actor also penned a heartfelt note for Pandya, winning several hearts on the internet.

The clip shared by her chronicles umpteen special moments of Hardik and Natasa’s life. From date nights to cosy warm hugs, the video gives a sneak peek into several adorable moments of their lives. While sharing the clip, Natasa said, “Happy bday my bebu, you are my whole world, my everything. Forever grateful for you. Agastya and i are blessed to have you by our said, you are simply the best. To the moon and back @hardikpandya93.”

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in the month of May, the couple informed fans about their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn and embraced parenthood on July 30, 2020.

