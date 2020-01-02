Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya welcomes Natasa Stankovic to the family with an adorable post; See pic

As Hardik Pandya gets engaged to Natasa Stankovic, his brother Krunal Pandya welcomes the Serbian actress to the family in an adorable way.

The year 2020 started on a great note for Hardik Pandya and his fans as the ace cricketer is all set to enter a new phase in his personal life. Hardik, who has been dating Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic for a while, popped the big question to his lady love during their New Year Celebration in Dubai. Sharing the big news with his fans, Hardik posted beautiful pictures of his special moments on social media. While the couple has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world, Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya also congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Krunal shared a picture from their New Year celebration with wife Pankhuri Sharma along with Hardik and Natasa. Interestingly, while the ladies nailed the black looks with their beautiful attires, the Pandya brothers were seen wearing identical turtleneck t-shirts. In the caption, Krunal welcomed Natasa to the family and wrote, “Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam. Welcome to the madness.”

Take a look at Krunal Pandey’s adorable message for Hardik and Natasa:

Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys pic.twitter.com/iKFAbqyl42 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Natasa’s ex-beau Aly Goni also expressed his happiness towards the Serbian actress’ wedding and wished her luck for the new phase. In a recent interview, Aly stated, "I'm really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I've seen them together and they are adorable. I'm so ecstatic that they are getting married. This isn’t all. Hardik Pandya’s ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela was also among the well wishers. The Hate Story 4 actress wrote, “I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love.”

Credits :Twitter

Read More