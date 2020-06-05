Hardik Pandya’s ex Elli AvrRam on her ‘cryptic’ post after his engagement: That had nothing to with him

Elli AvrRam, who was in a relationship with Hardik Pandya, had shared a cryptic post on social media after the latter had announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik Pandya has been making the headlines these days ever since he has announced his hush-hush wedding with fiancée Natasa Stankovic. The couple got engaged on New Year 2020 and recently shared the news of Natasa’s pregnancy. While the newlyweds have been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans, Hardik’s ex-girlfriend Elli AvrRam’s old post has once again been making the headlines. To recall, soon after the renowned cricketer announced his engagement with Natasa early this year, Elli had shared a cryptic post on Instagram with a picture of herself with angelic wings. She had captioned the image as, “Be your own Angel this time.”

While Elli hadn’t mentioned Hardik’s name it was read as the diva’s message for her ex-beau. However, in her recent interview with Bollywood Life, Elli had rubbished the reports and clarified that her post had nothing to do with Hardik. In fact, she also emphasised that she is happy for the newlyweds. “You got to be kidding me; that New Year’s one ...no, it had nothing to do with him. If I want to tell him something, I’d just drop him a message. I don’t have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I’m seriously happy for him and Natasa,” Elli was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam were in a relationship for quite some time. Although they didn’t make their relationship official, their camaraderie spoke volumes about their love affair.

