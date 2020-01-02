Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic and Disha Patani are giving major BFF goals in THESE photos

As Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic, the diva’s throwback pics with BFF Disha Patani are going viral on social media.

Renowned Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya took the internet by a storm on New Year after he announced his engagement with lady love Natasa Stankovic. Reportedly, Hardik, who was ringing in the New Year with Natasa in Dubai, popped the big question on a boat ride in the middle of the sea and the Serbian actress happily agreed. Soon, the much in love couple shared the big news with their fans on social media and ever since they have been inundated with best wishes from celebs and fans.

Interestingly, the fans have also been sharing several throwback pictures of the couple stating that they have been head over heels in love with each other long ago. Amid the throwback pictures, Natasa’s pictures with her BFF from Bollywood, , are also going viral on social media. To note, the Baaghi 2 actress shares a close bond with Natasa even before she made it big in the industry. According to media reports, the divas were roommates during their struggling days in the showbiz world. In fact, just like all the BFFs, Natasa and Disha have endless memories of going on shopping sprees to enjoying a vacation together and much more.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic and Disha Patani’s pictures which are giving major BFF:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Natasa was last seen in a special number in Emraan Hashmi and starrer The Body. Besides, the diva also made heads turn after she participated in Nach Baliye 9 with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The ex-couple had won a lot of appreciation for their sizzling chemistry and breathtaking moves.

