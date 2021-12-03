Hardik Pandya’s latest tattoo is all about his bond with son Agastya; Natasa Stankovic reacts

Hardik Pandya is one of the most talked-about cricketers of India. He manages to grab headlines for most of his activities. Recently, he was in the news for his expensive watch. Well, apart from that too he has made headlines for his expensive car, getting his hair coloured grey, etc. He also grabs attention because of his beautiful wife Natasa Stankovic and their adorable son. All Hardik’s fans must be aware of his love for tattoos and must have seen a couple of them on several occasions. Well, the cricketer has added yet another tattoo on his body and it proves the bond between him and his son.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hardik Pandya posted a picture of him flaunting his arm where he got the new tattoo. The cricketer is sitting on the chair wearing an all-black outfit. He wore a black tee over black pants. He is sitting in front of a black background and looks with an intense look in front of the camera. The cricketer flaunts his right arm where we can see a tattoo is a man holding a child’s hand and below that the date 30.07.2020 is written. This is an important date for Hardik Pandya as his son Agastya was born on this particular day and he dedicated this tattoo to him.

Take a look:

Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic took to the comments section to comment with three heart signs. Apart from her many Hardik fans took to the comments section to shower love. Hardik shares a very beautiful bond with his son and keeps sharing lovely pictures and videos with him.

