  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya sleeps with daddy in the sun and swims in the pool with Natasa Stankovic: See PICS

Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Instagram where he is sharing a lovely afternoon under the sun in the lush green backdrop with his son Agastya. Wife Natasa Stankovic reacts with all hearts.
Mumbai
Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya sleeps with daddy in the sun and swims in the pool with Natasa Stankovic: See PICS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dropped a treat for the fans on his Instagram where she shared a few glimpses of his day with son Agastya. Hardik is chilling with Agastya under the sun near the beach on a lovely summer afternoon. Both father and son are lying comfortably on a netted hanging bed with a majestic sea in the background. Agastya is lying down perfectly on top of Hardik as daddy puts his beautiful son to sleep. Hardik captioned the album by writing, ‘the kind of Sundays I love.’

Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic and his brother Krunal Pandya reacted with multiple heart emojis in the comment as they shower love and warmth for daddy and his son. Natasa also posted a picture with Agastya in the swimming pool accompanied by Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma. Baby Agastya is sitting on the rubber duck in the pool while Natasa and Pankhuri smile for the camera. Hardik reacted to the photo by putting multiple heart emojis for both Natasa and Pankhuri. Fans showered the picture with love and wish for the family. 

Take a look at both the posts here:

Both Hardik and Krunal have started the new season of IPL with Mumbai Indians. On the IPL season opener held on 9 April, Mumbai Indians the defending champions lost the game by two wickets against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both Pandya brothers, who leave a good social media footprint through their heartwarming posts have been retained by Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians will be playing their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 13th April.

Also Read| WATCH: Hardik Pandya shares an adorable glimpse of son Agastya’s cute shenanigans with Natasa Stankovic 

Credits :Hardik Pandya InstagramNatasa Stankovic Instagram

You may like these
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's shenanigans with son Agastya in the pool are all things adorable; PHOTO
Hardik Pandya shares a beautiful pic of son Agastya turning 8 months old; Natasa Stankovic is all hearts
Natasa Stankovic lights up the internet with a priceless PIC of son Agastya playing with papa Hardik Pandya
WATCH: Hardik Pandya shares an adorable glimpse of son Agastya’s cute shenanigans with Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic posts a cutesy PIC with baby Agastya as they twin in blue; Hardik Pandya calls them ‘angels’
Hardik Pandya cannot let go off Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya as he adorably hugs them; SEE PHOTOS
close