Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya sleeps with daddy in the sun and swims in the pool with Natasa Stankovic: See PICS

Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Instagram where he is sharing a lovely afternoon under the sun in the lush green backdrop with his son Agastya. Wife Natasa Stankovic reacts with all hearts.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dropped a treat for the fans on his Instagram where she shared a few glimpses of his day with son Agastya. Hardik is chilling with Agastya under the sun near the beach on a lovely summer afternoon. Both father and son are lying comfortably on a netted hanging bed with a majestic sea in the background. Agastya is lying down perfectly on top of Hardik as daddy puts his beautiful son to sleep. Hardik captioned the album by writing, ‘the kind of Sundays I love.’

Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic and his brother Krunal Pandya reacted with multiple heart emojis in the comment as they shower love and warmth for daddy and his son. Natasa also posted a picture with Agastya in the swimming pool accompanied by Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma. Baby Agastya is sitting on the rubber duck in the pool while Natasa and Pankhuri smile for the camera. Hardik reacted to the photo by putting multiple heart emojis for both Natasa and Pankhuri. Fans showered the picture with love and wish for the family.

Take a look at both the posts here:

Both Hardik and Krunal have started the new season of IPL with Mumbai Indians. On the IPL season opener held on 9 April, Mumbai Indians the defending champions lost the game by two wickets against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both Pandya brothers, who leave a good social media footprint through their heartwarming posts have been retained by Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians will be playing their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 13th April.

