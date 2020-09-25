  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya & wife Natasa turn into cutest cheerleaders as they cheer for him during IPL; PIC

Mumbai Indians player Hardik Pandya’s wife and son cheer for him as he plays in the Indian Premiere League.
24620 reads Mumbai
Hardik Pandya son cheers for him during IPLHardik Pandya’s son Agastya & wife Natasa turn into cutest cheerleaders as they cheer for him during IPL; PIC
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we speak, the new daddy and India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in UAE or the Indian Premiere League and besides his army of fans, Hardik newest fan on block is his son. We say this because the cricketer took to social media to post a photo of his son Agastya and wife Natasa wherein the mother-son duo are wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey while watching IPL on their television. Alongside the photo, Hardik captioned the picture as "Queen”. Well, we are totally jealous of Hardik and his cheerleaders.

On May 31, 2020, Hardik and Natasha tied the knot and also, announced their pregnancy and in August 2020, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and Hardik became proud parents to a boy. After announcing their pregnancy, Hardik had said that he and Natasa have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. “Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” shared the cricketer. Also, after the birth of their first child, Hardik was the first one to give us a glimpse of his baby boy on Instagram, as he had posted a picture with his newborn munchkin, and had written, "The blessing from God @natasastankovic_" Thanks to social media, Hardik and Natasa bless out feeds with their social  media PDA and loved up photos. 

Talking about IPL, earlier, Mumbai Indians won against Kolkata Knight Riders in match five of the league as they restricted KKR to just 146 runs and won the match by 49 runs to grab the top spot in the IPL points table.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya holding his and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy in a FIRST photo will melt your heart

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement