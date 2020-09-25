Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya & wife Natasa turn into cutest cheerleaders as they cheer for him during IPL; PIC

Mumbai Indians player Hardik Pandya’s wife and son cheer for him as he plays in the Indian Premiere League.

As we speak, the new daddy and India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in UAE or the Indian Premiere League and besides his army of fans, Hardik newest fan on block is his son. We say this because the cricketer took to social media to post a photo of his son Agastya and wife Natasa wherein the mother-son duo are wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey while watching IPL on their television. Alongside the photo, Hardik captioned the picture as "Queen”. Well, we are totally jealous of Hardik and his cheerleaders.

On May 31, 2020, Hardik and Natasha tied the knot and also, announced their pregnancy and in August 2020, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and Hardik became proud parents to a boy. After announcing their pregnancy, Hardik had said that he and Natasa have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. “Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” shared the cricketer. Also, after the birth of their first child, Hardik was the first one to give us a glimpse of his baby boy on Instagram, as he had posted a picture with his newborn munchkin, and had written, "The blessing from God @natasastankovic_" Thanks to social media, Hardik and Natasa bless out feeds with their social media PDA and loved up photos.

Talking about IPL, earlier, Mumbai Indians won against Kolkata Knight Riders in match five of the league as they restricted KKR to just 146 runs and won the match by 49 runs to grab the top spot in the IPL points table.

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

