Hardik Pandya shares adorable, love filled PHOTOS with wife Natasa Stankovic; Latter is all hearts for it

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic always give major couple goals to fans. They are head over heels in love with each other. The star couple enjoys a massive fan following and always share their lovely pictures on social media. Their little munchkin Agastya is also favourite of fans as Natasa keeps followers updated about him. Recently, the cricketer shared a set of pictures on his Instagram giving a sneak peek of what their off days are all about.

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, he just dropped a heart emoji in the caption. In the pictures, he is seen wearing a black coloured floral shirt with white coloured shorts and his wife is wearing blue jeans and powder blue colour top. She completed her look by carrying a black handbag and kept her hair open. They look like a match made in heaven as they happily pose for the camera. The star wife has not opted for bold makeup but a minimal one with light pink lip colour. Fans are dropping lovely comments but it was Natasa’s comment which grabbed our attention. She dropped a heart emoji.

The couple had welcomed a baby boy in July last year. Recently, Natasa had shared a picture of Hardik cuddling his son and the munchkin enjoying the moment. The little boy was wearing a printed T-shirt with matching shorts. He is seen smiling as he poses for the camera. The cricketer had also reposted the picture on his Instagram story.

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

