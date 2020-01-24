Hardik Pandya shares an adorable photo of him hugging fiance Natasa Stankovic and sets the internet on fire

Hardik Pandya who got engaged to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on January 1st posted an adorable photo with his fiance and it is all things heart.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya stunned his fans with an amazing surprise on New Year. The cricketer announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in an adorable Instagram post. In the picture, Natasa is seen flaunting her engagement ring alongside Hardik. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Fans got excited to see this and started commenting congratulatory messages on his post. The cricketer's fiance had also shared a video of Hardik Pandya proposing on a yacht in the most romantic way possible.

Recently, Hardik posted an adorable photo with Natasa and it is all things heart. The cricketer is seen sharing a warm hug with his fiance. The two are all smiles and look adorable together. Hardik captioned the picture with just a heart emoji. As soon as Hardik posted the pic, Natasa was soon to comment with hugs and heart emoji on the post. Fans are already going gaga over the photo and showering the post with hearts and fire emoji. Fans are eagerly waiting for the two to announce about their marriage soon.

Check out Hardik Pandya's post here:

For the uninitiated, Natasa is a Serbian actress, model, and dancer and had made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She had participated in popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and Nach Baliye 9 with ex Aly. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya has been not playing for India or his stateside since last year in September due to his back injury. The couple has not yet revealed any about their impending wedding yet.

