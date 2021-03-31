Hardik Pandya shares a beautiful pic of son Agastya turning 8 months old; Natasa Stankovic is all hearts

Cricketer Hardik Pandya gives his fans a morning delight by sharing a lovely picture of his son Agastya turning 8 months old, wife Natasa Stankovic showers love in the comments.

Prolific Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a beautiful picture of his son Agastya turning 8 months old on his Instagram handle. Hardik posted the picture from the bedroom of his house holding Agastya in his arms and he captioned by the picture, “Our Agastya turns 8 months Time flies with him, big boy.” Natasa Stankovic showered love upon them with multiple heart emojis in the comment section. Hardik’s wearing an orange t-shirt with an emoticon print and he held Agastya’s lovely face right next to the surprised emoticon imagery.

Hardik announced his marriage to Natasa Stankovic during the 2020 lockdown in the month of May and their son was born on 30th July. Hardik’s huge fan following around the country wished well for his firstborn and wife Natasa. Immediately after that Hardik had to go to play IPL in UAE and as he returned after months, he got time to spend with his son. But not long after that, Hardik was called to resume duty for the series in Australia.

Take a look at his adorable post here with Agastya:

Team India has just experienced a majestic win against England in the ODI series and Hardik with Jasprit and Rohit Sharma has entered the bio bubble for Mumbai Indians to start prepping for the upcoming final season. Hardik performed in a great form and under tremendous pressure against England in the nail-biting match and his fans are hoping for him to recreate the magic in IPL as well. Hardik is currently fulfilling the role of a hard-hitting middle-order batsman though his fans are waiting for him to knock some bails with the ball too.

