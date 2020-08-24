Hardik Pandya shares screenshot of his video call with Natasa Stankovic & son; Calls them his ‘angels’; PHOTO

Hardik Pandya is in Dubai for the IPL matches and he took to social media to share a photo while he was video calling with his wife and son

As we speak, the newest daddy in town, Hardik Pandya is in Dubai for the Indian Premiere League, and as expected, he is missing his darling son, and wifey, Natasa Stankovic, and so, he took to social media to share a photo while he was video-calling with them. Taking to social media, Hardik shared a photo wherein he is seen video calling with Natasa and their daughter and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Missing my 2 angels Blessed to have you both in my life Missing my 2 angels Blessed to have you both in my life….”

Well, it was on July 30, 2020 that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their little bundle of joy in their lives as they became proud parents of a baby boy and soon after, Hardik revealed their son’s name as he took to Instagram to thank a car dealership store for sending a toy car for his son 'Agastya,’ as his caption read, “Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg.”

Also, it was in May this year that the cricketer announced the news of Natasha’s pregnancy on social media as he wrote, “Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

