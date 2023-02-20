Hardik Pandya twins with son Agastya; Natasa Stankovic flaunts mehendi and dazzles in yellow during Haldi-PICS

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic ’s wedding pictures have taken over Instagram! The couple, who had a court marriage in 2020, renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day this year, and had a white wedding in Udaipur. Post the white wedding, the couple also tied the knot again in a traditional Hindu ceremony , which was preceded by pre-wedding festivities such as haldi and mehendi. While we got a sneak peek into their white wedding as well as Hindu wedding through pictures shared by the couple, fans were waiting eagerly for them to drop pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremony. Hardik and Natasa have finally shared pictures from their haldi ceremony, and they are simply beautiful!

For the Haldi ceremony, Hardik Pandya wore a pink and white kurta with diagonal stripes over it, paired with a white pyjama. Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic looked beautiful in a yellow ensemble that featured a short yellow top, with a multicoloured fringed cape draped over it. She paired it with yellow wide-legged pants that featured red, green and pink embroidery and mirror work. Meanwhile, their son Agastya Pandya twinned with his dad and rocked a pink and white kurta with white pyjamas.

They made for a picture-perfect family, and the first picture showed them posing together in front of a colonnade. The next picture shows Hardik holding Natasa while looking up at her lovingly. In another picture, Hardik held his son Agastya in one arm, while walking hand-in-hand with Natasa. This was followed by a picture from their haldi ritual, which shows both Hardik and Natasa with some haldi applied to their faces, while they are seated on cane chairs. One of the pictures shows Natasa flaunting her minimal mehendi, while Hardik poses behind her. The last picture is the cutest, and it shows Hardik kissing Natasa's forehead. “Painted in love (yellow heart emoji,” read the caption. Check out the pictures!