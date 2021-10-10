Hardships won't deter his soul: Raj Babbar stands in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan case

It is a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family ever since his son Aryan Khan had been taken into NCB custody on October 2. After an extension, the star kid has been sent into 14-day judicial custody. Recently, his bail plea fought by his lawyer Satish Maneshinde was rejected. Many celebrities have stood in support of King Khan and his son since then. The recent name to get added to this list is that of Raj Babbar.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Raj Babbar wrote a small empowering note for Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. He wrote, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man.”The moment Raj posted this, many fans showered love in response. A few days back even Hrithik Roshan had taken to his Instagram handle to post a picture of Aryan and wrote a long supportive note for him.

Take a look:

He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man. — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) October 10, 2021

Amidst all the actors who have stood in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, there is one actress who does not shy away from expressing her views. She took to her Instagram handle today to post a trivia about Jackie Chan apologizing after his son was arrested in a drug case.

For the unversed, NCB had summoned Aryan Khan’s driver for interrogation after which they even summoned Imtiaz Khatri for an interrogation.

ALSO READ: Post Aryan Khan’s arrest, Byju's halts all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan​