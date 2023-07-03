Harish Magon passes away at 76: Lesser known facts about the Gol Maal actor

Veteran actor Harish Magon, best known for his role in the classic comedy film Gol Maal, bid farewell to the world at the age of 76. The beloved actor passed away on July 1 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances. While the cause of his death remains unknown, it is believed he passed away due to age-related illness. His contribution to the Indian film industry will forever be cherished. The news of his demise was shared by the Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) on Twitter.

5 lesser-known facts about the Gol Maal actor

While the actor was mostly seen in supporting roles on the screen in Hindi cinema, he made sure to deliver noteworthy performances. Let's take a look at a few lesser-known factors about the late actor:

Harish Magon's education

Harish Magon, born in Mumbai, Maharashtra was a graduate of the esteemed Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. In 1974, he completed his studies, equipping himself with the skills and knowledge that would shape his future in the world of acting.

Harish Magon's acting institute

In 1997, Harish Magon made a significant decision to step away from acting. He founded his own acting institute, Harish Magon Acting Institute, located in Juhu, Mumbai. Magon's passion for the craft led him to become an instructor at Roshan Taneja's acting school as well, where he shared his expertise with aspiring actors.

Harish Magon's family

Harish Magon is survived by his loving wife, Pooja Magon, along with their son Siddharth and daughter Aarushi. Harish's daughter is based in Singapore.

Harish Magon's memorable filmography

Harish Magon's filmography boasts an impressive lineup of blockbuster films. He left an indelible mark on the audience with his appearances in movies such as Namak Halaal, Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Inkaar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Gol Maal, and Shahenshah. Magon's final film before retiring from acting was Uff! Yeh Mohabbat in 1997. Chupke Chupke was his debut film which he landed after graduation from FTII. He played the role of a thief in the film.

Harish Magon shared screenspace with Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore

Since the talented actor was part of many superhit films throughout his career, he got the chance to share the screen with notable Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Utpal Dutta, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, and Sharmila Tagore, among others.

As news of Harish Magon's passing spreads, the film industry mourns the loss of a talented artist who entertained audiences for decades. His memorable performances and dedication to the craft will continue to inspire aspiring actors and leave a lasting impact on Hindi cinema.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to get attached to prints of Mission Impossible 7; Fans are OVERJOYED