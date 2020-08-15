Harleen Sethi is all set to act in 'The Test Case 2' as an army officer
"My excitement level has peaked, as this is a one-of-a kind role. For me, it is a dream role. I always wanted to wear the uniform in the honour of our armed forces, the ‘real heroes', as a mark of respect to their selfless work and courage," said Harleen.
She feels the show will test her acting skills. "The preparation and shooting experience will certainly push my boundaries physically and emotionally as an actor and as an individual," she noted.
For all those who have been waiting to see me in action (“action” being the key word), here I am!! Rarely as a female actor you get a chance to portray strong and fierce characters rooted in patriotism, fearlessness and love for the country and this is the closest I could come to being and feeling one with the Armed Forces. Proud to be an Indian daughter and honoured to wear the uniform as MAJOR ZOYA ALI in the second season of one of my fav shows “The Test Case”. Also remembering the bravehearts, our unsung heroes today who gave up their precious lives so we could enjoy this precious freedom.. No amount of gratitude is enough Jai Hind! Happy 74th Independence Day @ektarkapoor @tarunkatial07 @samkhan @juggernaut_in10 @meghannmalik @altbalaji @zee5premium @sagarpp @manjitsachdev
The first season of "The Test Case" featured Nimrat Kaur in starring role of Captain Shikha Sharma.
Set in Kashmir, "The Test Case 2" is touted as "a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare". It will stream on ALTBalaji.
