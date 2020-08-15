Harleen Sethi is all set to act in 'The Test Case 2' as an army officer

Actress Harleen Sethi will play an army officer in the second season of web show, The Test Case. The teaser of the show, released on Independence Day, has Harleen in uniform.

"My excitement level has peaked, as this is a one-of-a kind role. For me, it is a dream role. I always wanted to wear the uniform in the honour of our armed forces, the ‘real heroes', as a mark of respect to their selfless work and courage," said Harleen.

She feels the show will test her acting skills. "The preparation and shooting experience will certainly push my boundaries physically and emotionally as an actor and as an individual," she noted.

The first season of "The Test Case" featured Nimrat Kaur in starring role of Captain Shikha Sharma.

Set in Kashmir, "The Test Case 2" is touted as "a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare". It will stream on ALTBalaji.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi NOT returning for next season, Ekta Kapoor confirms

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×