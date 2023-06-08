Harman Baweja admits being ‘hurt’ by harsh reviews for his performances; Explains reluctance to take up Scoop

Actor Harman Baweja is back with a bang! He recently made a comeback after many years and was recently seen playing the role of JCP Shroff in the crime drama series Scoop, which released on Netflix on June 2. The audience is impressed with his comeback, and his performance is being lauded by one and all. In a recent interview, Harman Baweja talked about the incidents after the box office failure of his debut film Love Story 2050 with Priyanka Chopra.

Harman Baweja on what happened after Love Story 2050 tanked at box office

Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra starrer Love Story 2050 was directed by Harman’s father Harry Baweja, while his mom Pammi Baweja served as the producer. In a conversation with Film Companion, Harman Baweja revealed that his father Harry Baweja, mom Pammi Baweja and sister Rowena Baweja went on a vacation the day after the film released. However, he said it wasn’t really a vacation. “It was all four of us sitting in four different corners, wondering: What the f*** just went down?” said Harman.

Post Love Story 2050, Harman Baweja did other films that failed to perform well at the box office, such as Victory, What’s Your Rashee?, and Dishkiyaaon. Speaking about his eventual decision of walking away from acting, Harman said, “I was very disillusioned. I was like: Do I need this? I’d rather just chill. I was never dying to get into acting, I just enjoyed it.” Post quitting acting, Harman focused on writing and producing. He shared that he was hurt and bitter after the criticism and the harsh reviews he received for his earlier performances.

Harman Baweja on taking up Scoop

Harman Baweja was initially reluctant to take up the role in Scoop. He said that when one starts acting, they open themselves up to the world again. “You’re subject to a couple million people who will watch the show and have an opinion. I had to push myself to do it,” said Harman Baweja.

